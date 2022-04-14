IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Russian warship near Ukraine suffers ‘serious damage’

05:28

A Russian warship in the Black Sea has been evacuated after being damaged by what Russia says was an onboard munition explosion, but Ukraine says it struck the ship with missiles. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has the latest from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.April 14, 2022

