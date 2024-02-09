S&P 500 closes above 5,000 for first time ever

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The S&P 500 closed above 5,000 for the first time ever after five consecutive weeks of ending the day higher than before during this period of strong economic growth. CNBC's Mike Santoli reports on what this better-than-expected earnings season means for the economy moving forward. Feb. 9, 2024

