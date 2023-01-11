IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sacramento first responders recount California flood rescues

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    At least 17 dead in California from monster storms

    03:38

  • Search for missing underway in California as more flooding, damaging winds expected

    02:55

  • Millions in California under weather alert as ‘much more rain coming,’ officials say

    04:41

  • Californians along Russian River brace for more floods

    01:12

  • 32 million in California under flood alerts amid winter storm

    02:50

  • Millions brace for more severe storms in California

    02:27

  • Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano erupts, prompting red alert

    00:40

  • California toddler killed after tree crashes down on home

    01:54

  • Northern California slammed by bomb cyclone

    01:22

  • 33 million in California under flood watch amid winter storm

    02:13

  • Europe faces warmest winter temperatures on record

    02:26

  • Extreme weather in California could lead to mudslides

    01:17

  • Severe weather system impacting million across U.S.

    01:29

  • Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky

    02:40

  • Deadly flooding in California devastates homes, roads

    01:30

  • Colorado skier killed in New Year's Eve avalanche

    01:45

  • Storm system in middle of U.S. bringing winter weather alerts, threats of isolated tornadoes

    03:24

  • Post-holiday travel underway as millions hit roads, airports

    03:23

  • New York man speaks out after helping 24 people find shelter during Buffalo blizzard

    02:14

NBC News NOW

Sacramento first responders recount California flood rescues

05:05

NBC’s Tom Llamas speaks with two Sacramento fire captains to discuss the team’s nearly 100 water rescues since New Year’s Eve as California sees record rainfall from severe storms hitting the West Coast. Jan. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sacramento first responders recount California flood rescues

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    At least 17 dead in California from monster storms

    03:38

  • Search for missing underway in California as more flooding, damaging winds expected

    02:55

  • Millions in California under weather alert as ‘much more rain coming,’ officials say

    04:41

  • Californians along Russian River brace for more floods

    01:12

  • 32 million in California under flood alerts amid winter storm

    02:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All