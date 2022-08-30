IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Salvage grocery stores help family food budgets hit by inflation

03:41

The Bureau of Labor Statistics claims the prices for things like baked goods, fruits, and dairy products have all increased since last year. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has the story of some shoppers who are going to “salvage” grocery stores that sell slightly damaged or dated items at discounted prices to help combat rising inflation costs. Aug. 30, 2022

