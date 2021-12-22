Salvation Army rolls out cashless donations across the country
The Salvation Army partnered with Visa and tiptap to make contactless payments possible across the country. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah explains how this new way to pay is changing donations to red kettles. Dec. 22, 2021
