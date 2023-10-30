Sam Bankman-Fried defends social posts during cross-examination in fraud trial

- Now Playing
Sam Bankman-Fried defends social posts during cross-examination in fraud trial04:11
- UP NEXT
Texas pediatrician fatally stabbed in unprovoked attack01:56
Illinois landlord pleads not guilty in stabbing death of Palestinian American boy01:59
Florida family pleads for leniency after 13-year-old fatally stabs mother01:47
Suspect arrested in deadly Halloween weekend shooting in Tampa01:31
Sam Bankman-Fried takes the stand in FTX trial03:26
Body of missing 5-year-old boy found in Milwaukee dumpster01:33
Police: Hundreds of tips being investigated in Maine shootings02:12
Sam Bankman-Fried set to testify in his own fraud trial02:57
Manhunt for Maine shooting suspect enters second day04:07
Sheriff: Man suspected of killing Maryland judge found dead00:53
Maine State Police break down timeline of Lewiston shooting05:22
Jim Kavanaugh: This is a guy who's on a murderous rampage09:56
Officials urge Maine residents to shelter in place06:28
Bodycam shows Dallas man arrested in case of mistaken identity02:32
Survivor of Maine mass shooting describes climbing into pin machine to escape shooting00:38
Murder charges reinstated against Philadelphia cop in Eddie Irizarry death01:41
Mom: California police drew guns after mistaking 8-year-old for suspect02:10
Arkansas mom accused of abducting her 8 kids arrested in California01:05
Panera Bread responds to Charged Lemonade death lawsuit02:30
- Now Playing
Sam Bankman-Fried defends social posts during cross-examination in fraud trial04:11
- UP NEXT
Texas pediatrician fatally stabbed in unprovoked attack01:56
Illinois landlord pleads not guilty in stabbing death of Palestinian American boy01:59
Florida family pleads for leniency after 13-year-old fatally stabs mother01:47
Suspect arrested in deadly Halloween weekend shooting in Tampa01:31
Sam Bankman-Fried takes the stand in FTX trial03:26
Play All