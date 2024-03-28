IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sam Bankman-Fried faces sentencing in cryptocurrency fraud scheme
March 28, 202403:03
  • Now Playing

    Sam Bankman-Fried faces sentencing in cryptocurrency fraud scheme

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    New pressure on White House amid relentless violence in Haiti's capital

    02:33

  • 4 people killed in stabbings in northern Illinois

    01:04

  • Unprovoked attack on New York subway adds to growing fears of crimes in the city

    03:17

  • Known associate of Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested in raids, law enforcement source says

    00:57

  • Video captures man who used photo of other passenger’s ticket to board flight

    01:07

  • The biggest question about Trump’s Truth Social merger

    02:23

  • Mom fights off daughter’s would-be kidnapper down 4 flights of stairs

    01:42

  • Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets

    02:03

  • MLB opens investigation into illegal gambling allegations involving Ohtani interpreter

    01:42

  • Deli stabbing shocks Brooklyn neighborhood

    01:29

  • Escaped inmate and alleged accomplice captured in Idaho

    01:55

  • Alabama woman pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping

    01:53

  • Georgia executes an inmate for the first time since January 2020

    01:13

  • 11-year-old killed while protecting pregnant mother 

    04:43

  • Ohio father arrested after making harassing phone calls to son's school, police say

    03:11

  • Mom of Utah author accused of poisoning husband may have had role in death

    03:08

  • Manhunt in Idaho for inmate who escaped with help of gunman

    01:09

  • New FBI data shows crime rates have decreased in 2023

    04:50

  • Arkansas airport executive wounded in shootout with ATF agents

    01:08

NBC News NOW

Sam Bankman-Fried faces sentencing in cryptocurrency fraud scheme

03:03

Convicted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will be sentenced for his role in the multi-billion dollar cryptocurrency fraud scheme that led to the collapse of the FTX platform, which he founded. NBC News’ Brian Cheung breaks down what to expect ahead of the sentencing.March 28, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Sam Bankman-Fried faces sentencing in cryptocurrency fraud scheme

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    New pressure on White House amid relentless violence in Haiti's capital

    02:33

  • 4 people killed in stabbings in northern Illinois

    01:04

  • Unprovoked attack on New York subway adds to growing fears of crimes in the city

    03:17

  • Known associate of Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested in raids, law enforcement source says

    00:57

  • Video captures man who used photo of other passenger’s ticket to board flight

    01:07
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All