NBC News NOW

Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend testifies against him in trial

02:32

As the trial against FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried continues, the prosecution’s star witness, Bankman’s ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison, testified against the former crypto king. Ellison took the stand to shed light on how he allegedly stole billions of dollars from FTX customers.Oct. 11, 2023

Best of NBC News

