Morning Rundown: Israel reports 'fierce battles' with Hamas, heavily armed man found dead at amusement park, and justice for Salem's witches?

  • U.S. military bases in Syria and Iraq attacked 23 times in two weeks

    03:02
    Sam Bankman-Fried takes the stand in his criminal fraud trial

    03:08
    U.N. officials say ‘basic services are crumbling’ amid Israeli fighting in Gaza

    08:32

  • What to expect from the Breonna Taylor civil rights trial

    03:45

  • Maine issued statewide alert for Lewiston gunman weeks before mass shooting

    04:03

  • Israeli ground offensive advances as bombs strike near hospital

    04:04

  • How 'The Nice Crowd' showcases Black culture and artists with new comedy festival

    03:44

  • Sam Bankman-Fried set to testify in his own fraud trial

    02:57

  • Israel conducts second raid on Gaza to prepare for ground invasion

    04:07

  • U.S. retaliates with strikes in Syria after drone attacks on military bases

    05:58

  • Lewiston community grieving while being forced to shelter in place

    05:42

  • Maine resident: People knew to 'stay away' from Robert Card

    02:25

  • Critical fuel shortage in Gaza could halt humanitarian efforts

    05:35

  • Breaking down the timeline of the Maine shootings

    05:24

  • Records stores back on the rise but only 3% are Black-owned

    02:39

  • IDF releases Hamas documents directing how to carry out civilian abductions

    03:45

  • West Maui business owner reacts to Nov. 1 reopening plan

    03:28

  • Calls for a cease-fire grow as Israel continues Gaza bombardment

    05:11

  • What it will take for SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios to reach an agreement

    02:08

  • How the latest walkout in UAW's strike targets Stellantis

    03:17

NBC News NOW

Sam Bankman-Fried takes the stand in his criminal fraud trial

03:08

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried testified at his criminal fraud trial as prosecutors tried to dispute his answers with prior public comments he made. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos breaks down why taking the stand may not have worked in Bankman-Fried’s favor.Oct. 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

Best of NBC News

