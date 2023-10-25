IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in his defense in federal fraud trial

03:30

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will take the stand and testify in his own defense during his federal fraud trial. Danny Cevallos details the pros and cons of a defendant taking the stand. Oct. 25, 2023

