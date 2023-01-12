IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Grandfather of 13-year-old shooting victim Karon Blake asks for Biden's help

  • Amtrak passenger speaks out after spending 35 hours stuck on train

  • San Francisco business owner spraying unhoused woman highlights city's homelessness crisis

  • New push for alcohol warning labels to address heightened risk of cancer

  • Nearly 25% of inpatients experience adverse events in hospitals, study finds

  • Deadly California storm costs hundreds of millions in damage

  • FAA system meltdown causes thousands of flight delays nationwide

  • Study raises questions, political debate over gas stove safety

  • Woman drives to Mexico for medication due to high prescription drug costs

  • Illinois chemical plant explosion causes massive fire, no civilian injuries reported

  • House passes anti-abortion bill targeting late-term abortions

  • Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Jeff Beck dead at 78

  • Gwen Stefani faces allegations of cultural appropriation after claiming she’s Japanese

  • Flyers react to thousands of flight delays during FAA ground stop

  • FAA restores flight system after nationwide ground stop

  • Tesla plans to expand Texas factory

  • How Golden Globes addressed ‘justified’ criticism over lack of diversity

  • Search underway for 5-year-old swept away in California flood

  • Two House Democrats ask Ethics Committee to investigate George Santos

  • FAA outage causes travel chaos nationwide

NBC News NOW

Watch: San Francisco business owner sprays unhoused woman with hose

A disturbing video shows a local San Francisco business owner hosing down an unhoused woman in an attempt to get her to move. NBC’s Jake Ward reports on how the man’s actions are causing social media uproar and highlighting the city’s homelessness crisis. Jan. 12, 2023

