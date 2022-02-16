San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response
As California officially lifts its statewide mask mandate for everyone except students, parents in San Francisco have recalled three school board members, saying they wasted time on matters unrelated to Covid-19. NBC News’ Jake Ward has the details. Feb. 16, 2022
Families of Sandy Hook victims reach landmark settlement with gun maker Remington
