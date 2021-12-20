IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Santa Clara County’s tiny homes aim to end homelessness by 2025

04:25

Homelessness is a growing problem around the country. And Santa Clara County, Calif., is aiming to house 1,200 families in the next year as part of their heading home program. NBC News’ Jacob Ward reports on Tiny Homes of Hope and the area’s wealth gap. Dec. 20, 2021

