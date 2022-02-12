Judge hears closing arguments in Sarah Palin case against the New York Times
06:41
Former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times for libel and defamation in regard to a 2017 editorial published by the Times. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos weighs in on the case.Feb. 12, 2022
UP NEXT
Biden expected to vet final Supreme Court candidates this weekend
01:22
House Oversight Committee launches investigation into Trump's handling of White House documents
02:24
Gillibrand praises bill ending 'broken system' of forced arbitration in sexual misconduct cases
02:23
Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process
03:59
National Archives asks DOJ to look into Trump’s handling of WH records
00:41
Angelina Jolie: Protections in Violence Against Women Act are 'urgently needed'