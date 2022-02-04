Sarah Palin’s defamation trial against New York Times begins
02:59
Former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin’s court battle against the New York Times kicks off as the original defamation trial was postponed after Palin tested positive for Covid-19. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports how the company admitted to publishing inaccurate information but is calling it a mistake that they corrected. Feb. 4, 2022
