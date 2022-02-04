IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Manchin: 'Build Back Better' is dead, certain provisions could live on

    04:28

  • U.S. hospitals recruit nurses from foreign countries to fill staff shortages

    04:16

  • Parents of Michigan school shooter seen blowing kisses in court

    00:27

  • One dead, four wounded in shooting on California Greyhound bus

    00:18

  • Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment

    02:02

  • How the Covid pandemic has affected national suicide rates and mental health

    10:48

  • How Cuba is faring with U.S. embargo after 60 years

    03:29

  • How rising global temperatures could worsen winter snowstorms

    04:54

  • Children under five are the ‘last group missing’ on Covid vaccinations, says BioNTech founder

    04:15

  • Biden to tout gun crime strategy amid nationwide rise in crime rate

    02:47

  • Justice Department could pursue charges against states involved in fake electors scandal

    04:10

  • Chinese artist uses NFT’S for activism

    04:03

  • Tesla recall has self-driving features in the spotlight

    03:44

  • Inflation and supply chain issues impacts homeless shelter

    03:21

  • 1988 calendar ‘Every Woman’s Fantasy’ going viral 35 years later 

    02:40

  • Biden Administration wants families separated at border to stay in the U.S.

    02:51

  • Restaurant owners pleading for Congress’s help following Omicron surge

    05:01

  • Panel of experts concludes microwave energy is most likely causing ‘Havana Syndrome’

    04:09

  • Thousands mourn NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral

    02:15

  • Brian Flores files discrimination lawsuit against NFL, 3 teams to 'create some change'

    05:29

NBC News NOW

Sarah Palin’s defamation trial against New York Times begins

02:59

Former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin’s court battle against the New York Times kicks off as the original defamation trial was postponed after Palin tested positive for Covid-19. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports how the company admitted to publishing inaccurate information but is calling it a mistake that they corrected. Feb. 4, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Manchin: 'Build Back Better' is dead, certain provisions could live on

    04:28

  • U.S. hospitals recruit nurses from foreign countries to fill staff shortages

    04:16

  • Parents of Michigan school shooter seen blowing kisses in court

    00:27

  • One dead, four wounded in shooting on California Greyhound bus

    00:18

  • Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment

    02:02

  • How the Covid pandemic has affected national suicide rates and mental health

    10:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All