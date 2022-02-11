Sarah Palin testifies against the New York Times

Former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin claims in her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times that the publication damaged her character by linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting in a 2017 editorial.Feb. 11, 2022
UP NEXT
House Oversight Committee launches investigation into Trump's handling of White House documents
02:24
Gillibrand praises bill ending 'broken system' of forced arbitration in sexual misconduct cases
02:23
Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process
03:59
National Archives asks DOJ to look into Trump’s handling of WH records
00:41
Angelina Jolie: Protections in Violence Against Women Act are 'urgently needed'