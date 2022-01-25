Sarah Palin tests positive for Covid, postponing libel trial
Sarah Palin tested positive for Covid-19 a second time, causing her trial for her lawsuit against the New York Times to be postponed. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has more details including the comments the judge made in court. Jan. 25, 2022
