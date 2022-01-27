IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

SAT exam set to become completely digital by 2024

05:21

Starting in 2024, the SAT exam will become completely digital, shorter, and students will be allowed to use a calculator for the entire math section. Vice President of College Readiness Assessments at the College Board, Priscilla Rodriguez, joins News NOW to explain why the changes are necessary and how they could impact students applying for college. Jan. 27, 2022

