Satellite images show 40-mile long Russian military convoy heading towards Kyiv
01:07
After satellite images showed a 40-mile long Russian military convoy heading towards Kyiv, NBC News' Cal Perry reports on whether Ukraine's resistance has slowed Russian advances and fears surrounding the massive convoy potentially reaching the capital. March 1, 2022
