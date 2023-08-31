Satellite images show before and after Idalia flooded parts of Florida

- Now Playing
Satellite images show before and after Idalia flooded parts of Florida01:28
Watch: Strong wind gust flips car as Idalia moves into South Carolina03:37
Satellite images show before and after Idalia flooded parts of Florida01:28
Gov. DeSantis gives update on recovery efforts as Idalia moves out of Florida01:03
Death in Pasco County, Fla., was not a ‘storm fatality’, EMS director says03:54
Idalia leaves behind trail of damage in Florida01:53
Idalia hits Florida’s Big Bend as Category 3 hurricane05:45
Florida’s now seeing ‘100-year storm events on a regular basis,’ Tallahassee mayor says04:25
'We have to remain vigilant': Biden on Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts01:44
Tampa police removing people from flooded streets because of 'trash water'01:56
Florida restaurant owner describes 'big loss' from Hurricane Idalia02:57
Drone video captures Tampa flooding from Hurricane Idalia02:57
Watch: Gas station awning topples under Idalia's winds01:16
Idalia lessens to Category 1 hurricane as it moves across Florida and Georgia01:44
Tampa mayor discusses response to 'extensive flooding' from Hurricane Idalia06:18
Idalia's storm surge floods streets of Cedar Key01:14
Storm surge from Hurricane Idalia impacts downtown Tampa04:08
NBC reporter braves 100 mph winds during Idalia report from Perry, Florida04:05
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast05:10
Idalia makes landfall as Category 3 hurricane at Florida's Big Bend03:47
