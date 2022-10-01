IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Army doctor and physician spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. medical info to Russia

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    Scammers using quick pay apps like Zelle to steal money

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    New ALS treatment approved by the FDA

    03:48

  • 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dead at 59

    02:37

  • Putin set to formally announce annexation of 4 Ukrainian regions

    02:57

  • White House reacts to Biden gaffe asking if deceased congresswoman is at event

    03:48

  • Cape Coral hit by storm surge, residents trapped in homes and vehicles

    04:43

  • Storm chaser: 'Damage is widespread' from Hurricane Ian

    03:20

  • Famed mountaineer missing on Nepal mountain after 80-foot fall

    02:45

  • Over 1,000 Virginia students walk out over governor's new transgender policy

    03:33

  • NASA prepares to hit asteroid in test mission

    15:06

  • Far-right nationalist Giorgia Meloni elected as Italy's first female prime minister

    02:39

  • Iran hints at deeper crackdown after woman's death in police custody triggers violent protests

    03:51

  • Puerto Ricans face lack of power and electricity six days after Hurricane Fiona

    04:12

  • Watch: Train hits Colorado police car with suspect inside

    02:46

  • LA schools to provide Narcan after seventh student overdoses

    03:12

  • At least four killed after standoff in Chicago suburb

    00:19

  • Florida migrant-moving company has ties to Republican officials

    04:17

  • 'Fat Leonard' recaptured in Venezuela after escaping house arrest

    02:28

  • New York family travels cross country for daughter's life saving surgery

    01:47

NBC News NOW

Scammers using quick pay apps like Zelle to steal money

02:26

Quick payment apps like Zelle can make paying for bills and services convenient but scammers are also taking advantage and stealing thousands of dollars from unsuspecting users. NBC News' Steven Romo explains how to protect yourself from theft.Oct. 1, 2022

  • Army doctor and physician spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. medical info to Russia

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    Scammers using quick pay apps like Zelle to steal money

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    New ALS treatment approved by the FDA

    03:48

  • 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dead at 59

    02:37

  • Putin set to formally announce annexation of 4 Ukrainian regions

    02:57

  • White House reacts to Biden gaffe asking if deceased congresswoman is at event

    03:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All