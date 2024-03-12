IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: The White House will provide Ukraine with $300 million in additional weapons, as additional funding remains tied up in Congress by Republican leaders

Schiff accuses Hur of being 'deeply prejudicial' with Biden report
March 12, 202404:54
    Schiff accuses Hur of being 'deeply prejudicial' with Biden report

Schiff accuses Hur of being 'deeply prejudicial' with Biden report

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., accused special counsel Robert Hur of being "deeply prejudicial" with his report on President Biden, and that he was "naive" to think it wouldn't be used in a partisan way.March 12, 2024

