School districts struggle with staffing shortages amid nationwide Covid surge
Rising Covid-19 cases are leading to staffing shortages in schools across the country, with some schools reporting 10 percent of their teachers calling out sick. NBC News’ Heidi Pryzbyla breaks down how many school districts are impacted and whether students could return to remote learning. Jan. 4, 2022
