Schools hiring students to fill increasing custodian, cafeteria vacancies

04:13

Amidst dire employment shortages, some school districts are turning to students to fill the vacant positions of bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin takes a look at how these work-programs can provide students with not just class credit but a valuable working experience.  Aug. 24, 2022

