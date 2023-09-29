IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • McCarthy honors Sen. Feinstein as someone who 'broke barriers'

    01:23
  • Now Playing

    Schumer, McConnell address Feinstein's passing on Senate floor: 'We lost a giant'

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Government shutdown looming as Congress seems unlikely to pass spending bill

    03:16

  • Rep. Crockett: GOP is blind to Trump keeping documents 'in the s------'

    01:40

  • Witness: Current evidence does not support Biden impeachment articles, but warrants an inquiry

    02:07

  • House Republicans set to hold first hearing in Biden impeachment inquiry

    06:18

  • Senate unanimously passes vote to reinstate formal dress code

    00:29

  • Senator Bob Menendez and wife plead not guilty in alleged bribery scheme

    01:47

  • GOP congressman questioned on material presented about Biden allegations

    03:25

  • Sen. Cory Booker joins calls for Bob Menendez to resign

    00:26

  • Federal workers, benefit recipients brace for government shutdown

    02:05

  • Federal government just four days away from potential shutdown

    01:55

  • Democratic senators call on Sen. Menendez to resign

    02:41

  • Biden makes history as he joins UAW picket line

    05:01

  • Kevin McCarthy faces key decisions to avoid government shutdown

    02:31

  • Federal government shutdown could have tough consequences on Americans

    02:21

  • Menendez believes he will be exonerated of bribery charges

    03:23

  • Sen. Menendez indicted on bribery charges

    02:57

  • U.S. to give Ukraine an additional $325 million in military aid

    03:05

  • Watch: Biden meets with Zelenskyy at the White House

    04:07

NBC News NOW

Schumer, McConnell address Feinstein's passing on Senate floor: 'We lost a giant'

03:28

Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell delivered comments on the passing of California Senator Dianne Feinstein, remembering her political accomplishments, legacy and friendship.Sept. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • McCarthy honors Sen. Feinstein as someone who 'broke barriers'

    01:23
  • Now Playing

    Schumer, McConnell address Feinstein's passing on Senate floor: 'We lost a giant'

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Government shutdown looming as Congress seems unlikely to pass spending bill

    03:16

  • Rep. Crockett: GOP is blind to Trump keeping documents 'in the s------'

    01:40

  • Witness: Current evidence does not support Biden impeachment articles, but warrants an inquiry

    02:07

  • House Republicans set to hold first hearing in Biden impeachment inquiry

    06:18
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All