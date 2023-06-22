IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Schumer reveals plan to regulate AI

02:14

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has revealed a strategy for congressional regulation of artificial intelligence. The plan comes a day after President Biden met with experts on how the technology can impact and amplify issues. June 22, 2023

