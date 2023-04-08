IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Scientists find world's deepest fish

04:44

Scientists caught an unknown snailfish species at a depth of more than five miles underwater in Japan, a new record for the deepest fish ever filmed. Wildlife expert Forrest Galante speaks with NBC’s Gadi Schwartz about the discovery. April 8, 2023

