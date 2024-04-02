IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Scientists plan to study the Sun during the total solar eclipse
April 2, 202403:02
    Scientists plan to study the Sun during the total solar eclipse

Scientists plan to study the Sun during the total solar eclipse

03:02

NASA will send high-altitude planes into the stratosphere to collect data focusing on the Sun’s atmosphere during the total solar eclipse on April 8. NBC News’ Chase Cain reports on how the eclipse provides a window to better observe the Sun and how new data could answer longheld questions.April 2, 2024

