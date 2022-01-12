SCOTUS considers immigrants’ rights to bail hearings while fighting deportation
02:35
The Supreme Court is considering how long a person accused of entering the U.S. illegally can be held in detention without a hearing as some have been held for months or even years as they fight deportation. NBC News’ Pete Williams reports. Jan. 12, 2022
