IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Paris stabbing suspect was imprisoned for previous terrorist plot

    02:28
  • Now Playing

    SCOTUS to hear bankruptcy cases involving Purdue Pharma

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    COP28: Oil companies agree to reduce methane emissions to zero by 2030

    03:31

  • COP28 climate summit begins in Dubai amid climate crisis

    03:35

  • Ohio officials report rising number of pediatric pneumonia cases

    03:26

  • Why the New York appeals court reinstated the gag order against Trump

    03:38

  • Dozens of Palestinians killed as Israel resumes bombing of Gaza

    04:06

  • Mark Cuban selling his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks

    03:58

  • More hostage releases expected as Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce by one day

    02:21

  • Hunter Biden agrees to testify before House Oversight Committee

    03:10

  • Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced on financial crimes

    02:56

  • Derek Chauvin expected to survive prison stabbing after being seriously injured

    02:46

  • What it takes to be a college mascot

    02:28

  • Pope Francis being treated for lung inflammation

    02:39

  • Fourth round of hostages expected to be released by Hamas

    02:40

  • Full special report: Israeli hostages released by Hamas

    10:09

  • 13 Israeli hostages released amid temporary ceasefire

    06:56

  • 'We're hoping our family members will be released this week': Martin Fletcher

    04:53

  • Martin Fletcher: Deal is a ‘significant step but a limited one’

    05:34

  • Cornell University student groups share positions on war between Israel and Hamas

    07:03

NBC News NOW

SCOTUS to hear bankruptcy cases involving Purdue Pharma

03:23

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the bankruptcy reorganization of opioid maker Purdue Pharma that includes a provision to protect the Sackler family from liability in future lawsuits. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports on the case’s central debate of whether a group of individuals can shield themselves under the bankruptcy process without declaring for bankruptcy. Dec. 4, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Paris stabbing suspect was imprisoned for previous terrorist plot

    02:28
  • Now Playing

    SCOTUS to hear bankruptcy cases involving Purdue Pharma

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    COP28: Oil companies agree to reduce methane emissions to zero by 2030

    03:31

  • COP28 climate summit begins in Dubai amid climate crisis

    03:35

  • Ohio officials report rising number of pediatric pneumonia cases

    03:26

  • Why the New York appeals court reinstated the gag order against Trump

    03:38
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All