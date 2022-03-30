IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former Tennessee nurse found guilty of negligent homicide after accidental death

    03:04
    Search for answers underway after teen falls to death at amusement park

    03:43
    Honduras Supreme Court allows extradition of former president to U.S.

    03:06

  • 14-year-old paralyzed in tornado gets back on his feet

    02:27

  • How Will Smith's star power factors into possible consequences over Oscars slap

    05:24

  • Funding for uninsured Covid patients to receive free tests and treatment runs out 

    04:30

  • Shooting in Israel leaves multiple dead

    00:32

  • FDA authorizes second Covid booster shot

    00:30

  • Russia's military says it will reduce military operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv

    04:46

  • Could Russia-Ukraine peace talks lead to meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy?

    02:47

  • Missing Florida toddler found dead in septic tank

    00:15

  • Examining why jokes are often made at the expense of Black women

    03:15

  • Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions on Russia as peace talks continue

    04:21

  • How fraudsters stole billions of dollars in Covid relief funds

    03:39

  • How Biden’s comment about Putin’s presidency could impact the war in Ukraine

    03:16

  • Jan. 6 committee recommends charging two former Trump aides with contempt of Congress

    04:04

  • China imposes city-wide lockdown in Shanghai as Covid cases rise

    04:31

  • Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

    04:32

  • What exactly constitutes as a violation of war crimes?

    12:15

  • Will Smith releases apology for slapping Chris Rock 

    01:20

Search for answers underway after teen falls to death at amusement park

03:43

New details in the case of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death in an amusement park have emerged regarding the safety of the ride. As the victim's family speaks out, the teen's cousin is now petitioning for the ride to be closed permanently. March 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

