NBC News NOW

Search warrant for apartment of Idaho murder suspect unsealed

02:12

The search warrant for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s apartment was recently unsealed. NBC’s Steve Patterson has more on what police found in Kohberger’s home including possible hair strands and dark red stains. Jan. 18, 2023

