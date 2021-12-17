IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin's cell phone after fatal 'Rust' shooting
Authorities have issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone nearly two months after the cinematographer of his film “Rust” was fatally shot during a scene rehearsal. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains why a search warrant has been issued for Baldwin’s cell phone and how it could impact the investigation.
Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone after fatal ‘Rust’ shooting 04:28
