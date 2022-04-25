Sec. of State Blinken and Defense Sec. Austin meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, where the two U.S. diplomats pledged additional military aid and the return of American envoys to the country. NBC News’ Mike Memoli and Kelly Cobiella have the details. April 25, 2022

