Second alleged victim takes stand in Maxwell trial
02:47
Another alleged victim took the stand in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, testifying that Maxwell lured her and other young girls to the homes of Jeffrey Epstein before entering them into relationships with the convicted sex offender. NBC News’ Kathy Park reports.Dec. 7, 2021
