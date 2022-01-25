Second NYPD officer dies after domestic disturbance call
A second NYPD officer died after a domestic disturbance call in Harlem. The shooting resulted in the death of Officer Jason Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell called Mora a “hero.” Jan. 25, 2022
