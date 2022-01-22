Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh lays out new job initiatives
As President Biden wrapped up his first year in office, the latest NBC News poll indicates that 60% of Americans disapprove of the job the president is doing with the economy. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson speaks with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh on how the administration plans to tackle an uncertain economy with new job initiatives. Jan. 22, 2022
