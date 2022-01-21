IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Secretary of State Blinken meets with Russian counterpart amid Ukraine border tensions

05:31

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart overnight just days after President Biden predicted that Russian President Vladmir Putin would invade Ukraine. NBC News’ Mike Memoli breaks down how the high-stakes meeting went and why the White House is working to clarify the president’s comments.Jan. 21, 2022

