IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Security footage shows Missouri student now missing in Nashville
March 12, 202403:15

  • What’s next for Haiti after prime minister resigns?

    03:05

  • Robert Hur faces questions from lawmakers on Biden classified documents report

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    Security footage shows Missouri student now missing in Nashville

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    New transgender housing units expected in Colorado prison

    05:02

  • Narcan rollout falls short of expectations

    03:31

  • Medicare expands mental health coverage

    02:58

  • Transcribing our oldest documents for Library of Congress

    03:55

  • New Jersey tree trimmer helps rescue over 100 cats in trees

    03:30

  • Daylight saving explained: Why do we adjust our clocks

    02:44

  • Dating apps use AI to help users find their dream partner

    03:58

  • New York deploys National Guard to help combat subway crime

    02:13

  • Investigation into Harvard following complaint from pro-Palestinian students

    04:28

  • Meta resolves issue after thousands report outages

    01:10

  • How Sen. Sinema's decision against running for re-election changes the Arizona Senate race

    01:11

  • North Carolina's closely watched primaries could hold clues for November

    03:16

  • How Nikki Haley's political fate hinges on Super Tuesday showdown

    02:54

  • Meta platforms experience significant outage

    02:32

  • Emotional Jason Kelce announces retirement from NFL

    02:12

  • More snow expected after blizzard hits California's Sierra Nevada mountains

    01:43

  • Concerns grow that high winds could cause Texas wildfires to spread

    01:53

NBC News NOW

Security footage shows Missouri student now missing in Nashville

03:15

Police have released security footage showing University of Missouri student Riley Strain from the night he was last seen shortly after leaving a Nashville bar.March 12, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • What’s next for Haiti after prime minister resigns?

    03:05

  • Robert Hur faces questions from lawmakers on Biden classified documents report

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    Security footage shows Missouri student now missing in Nashville

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    New transgender housing units expected in Colorado prison

    05:02

  • Narcan rollout falls short of expectations

    03:31

  • Medicare expands mental health coverage

    02:58
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All