Secy. Blinken says talks of banning Russian oil 'very actively' disscused within administration
01:37
NBC's Carol Lee reports on how a growing number of U.S. officials are calling a ban on Russian oil and gas imports, and how Secretary Antony Blinken saying it's "very actively" under discussion within the administration while Biden speaks to cabinet officials. March 7, 2022
Bill Cosby to remain free after Supreme Court declines to review sexual assault case
02:34
Florida Gov. DeSantis says 'Don't Say Gay' bill was 'misrepresented' in the media
00:19
Now Playing
Secy. Blinken says talks of banning Russian oil 'very actively' disscused within administration
01:37
UP NEXT
Final witnesses expected to testify in first Jan. 6 trial
02:00
Secy. Blinken says U.S. has credible evidence that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine
03:52
Conflict in Ukraine pushes oil prices over $130 per barrel