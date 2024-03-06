IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Bob Menendez faces obstruction of justice charges
  Biden administration says it will cap credit card late fees at $8

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was hit with charges alleging that he and his wife conspired to obstruct justice in the bribery case against them. The superseding indictment against Menendez and his wife, Nadine, brings the total number of federal charges facing the once-powerful head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to 18. NBC News' Ken Dilanian breaks down the new charges against Sen. Menendez. March 6, 2024

  Now Playing

    Sen. Bob Menendez faces obstruction of justice charges

  UP NEXT

