    Sen. Cory Booker joins calls for Bob Menendez to resign

    00:26

  • Federal workers, benefit recipients brace for government shutdown

    02:05

  • Federal government just four days away from potential shutdown

    01:55

  • Democratic senators call on Sen. Menendez to resign

    02:41

  • Biden makes history as he joins UAW picket line

    05:01

  • Kevin McCarthy faces key decisions to avoid government shutdown

    02:31

  • Federal government shutdown could have tough consequences on Americans

    02:21

  • Menendez believes he will be exonerated of bribery charges

    03:23

  • Sen. Menendez indicted on bribery charges

    02:57

  • U.S. to give Ukraine an additional $325 million in military aid

    03:05

  • Watch: Biden meets with Zelenskyy at the White House

    04:07

  • McCarthy: Congress 'didn't have time' for Zelenskyy to address a joint session

    00:48

  • Garland testifies on Capitol Hill over office’s involvement in Trump and Hunter Biden cases

    03:16

  • Merrick Garland spars with House Judiciary over Jan. 6 and Hunter Biden

    02:41

  • Rep. Bush voices concerns over prison oversight and civil rights issues with Garland

    05:17

  • Rep. Massie claims charge against Jan. 6 rioter Ray Epps is 'a joke'

    02:00

  • Garland addresses 'astounding' number of threats against public servants

    01:41

  • Garland: Defunding the FBI would be 'catastrophic'

    01:17

  • Garland uses opening statement to provide 'clarity' about the Justice Department

    07:17

  • Rep. Nadler claims GOP using Garland hearing as a ‘political stunt’

    06:45

NBC News NOW

Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to bribery charges

02:24

Senator Bob Menendez pleaded not guilty to corruption charges alleging that he and his wife used his influence to garner thousands of dollars in bribes. Menendez has denied any wrongdoing, but he is facing calls to resign from several of his Democratic colleagues in the Senate. Sept. 27, 2023

