Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

'It's a breach of trust': Sen. Cardin on ex-Senate staffer accused of having sex in hearing room

Sen. Ben Cardin spoke out after an ex-Senate staffer was accused of having sex in a hearing room used for Supreme Court confirmations and high-profile hearings. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reveals that Capitol police are now investigating the incident for possible criminal activity. Dec. 20, 2023