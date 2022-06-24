- Now Playing
Sen. Collins: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade an 'ill-considered action'01:55
- UP NEXT
Louisiana gov. signs bill to criminalize abortion providers01:48
NFL Commissioner Goodell testifies on allegations of workplace misconduct in Washington Commanders organization04:07
At least 1,000 dead after 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan02:37
How Americans have honored Juneteenth for over 150 years02:18
Iowa Supreme Court says abortion is not protected by state constitution01:40
Trump comments on Jan. 6 hearings at Nashville conference03:19
FDA panel recommends emergency use of Moderna Covid vaccine for kids02:09
Dr. Fauci tests positive for Covid-1900:22
Senators negotiating new gun laws running into complications over red flag grants03:56
Fed raises key interest rate by 0.75%, largest increase in 28 years02:36
Congressional report finds contractor netted $340 million in profits from government contract01:54
AG Garland assures Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching 'all of the hearings'01:53
Markets tumble worldwide as fears of a looming recession take hold02:16
White House ending Covid testing for international travelers arriving in U.S.01:10
Officer pleads not guilty to murder charge in death of Patrick Lyoya02:23
Five marines killed in Osprey aircraft crash outside San Diego02:07
Michigan officer charged with murder in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya03:03
Biden ahead of Jan. 6 hearing: Capitol rioters ‘broke the law,’ tried to overturn election02:58
FBI seizes electronic data of retired general at center of Qatar lobbying investigation02:05
- Now Playing
Sen. Collins: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade an 'ill-considered action'01:55
- UP NEXT
Louisiana gov. signs bill to criminalize abortion providers01:48
NFL Commissioner Goodell testifies on allegations of workplace misconduct in Washington Commanders organization04:07
At least 1,000 dead after 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan02:37
How Americans have honored Juneteenth for over 150 years02:18
Iowa Supreme Court says abortion is not protected by state constitution01:40
Play All