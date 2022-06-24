IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Collins: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade an 'ill-considered action'

NBC News NOW

Sen. Collins: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade an 'ill-considered action'

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, released a statement criticizing the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as most members of her party praised the ruling. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.June 24, 2022

