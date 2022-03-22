Sen. Cornyn asks Judge Jackson why she called George W. Bush a 'war criminal' in legal filing
Sen. Cornyn, R-Texas., asked Judge Jackson, why she would refer to Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld and President George W. Bush as "war criminals" in a legal filing, and adds, "it seems so out of character for you." March 22, 2022
