Sen. Menendez indicted on bribery charges

02:57

The Justice Department announced that Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife have been indicted on bribery charges. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on the charges and how the senator allegedly received payments of cash and gold bars.Sept. 22, 2023

