Sen. Menendez reveals his wife has breast cancer amid bribery trial
May 16, 202402:53

Sen. Menendez reveals his wife has breast cancer amid bribery trial

02:53

Witness testimony is underway in the bribery case against Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., as he announced Nadine Menendez, his wife who also faces charges with him, has stage 3 breast cancer.May 16, 2024

