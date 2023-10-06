IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect arrested in connection to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn activist

    02:26

  • Harris calls Feinstein a 'force' at her memorial service

    08:29

  • Pelosi: 'When Dianne spoke, people listened'

    09:31

  • Man with handgun arrested at Wisconsin Capitol returns with assault rifle

    03:01

  • A deeper look into biohacking and why it's so expensive

    06:07

  • New warnings over Chicago’s migrant crisis

    02:09

  • Harlem apartment transforms into free jazz concert on Sunday afternoons

    02:01

  • Dick Butkus, legendary Chicago Bears player, dies at 80

    00:17

  • Saltwater crisis impacting areas along Mississippi River

    02:13

  • Former Santos campaign treasurer pleads guilty in federal case

    01:52

  • NYC subway shooter who injured 10 sentenced to life in prison

    01:30

  • Former head of Abercrombie & Fitch facing sexual abuse allegations

    03:18

  • Court considers reinstating conviction of Adan Syed of 'Serial' podcast

    02:01

  • How to create a well-balanced meal from dollar store groceries

    02:29

  • Infant killed, several wounded in Massachusetts shooting

    01:49

  • New Mexico officer charged in fatal caught-on-camera shooting

    01:44

  • Biden student loan debt cancellations total $127 billion

    03:53

  • Civil fraud trial enters 4th day without Trump in attendance

    03:12

  • Who might succeed McCarthy as House speaker?

    04:15

  • No winner Wednesday, so the Powerball jackpot rises to $1.4 billion

    00:30

NBC News NOW

Menendez faces questions after report his wife fatally struck pedestrian in 2018

02:42

Police records show the wife of Sen. Bob Menendez struck and killed a pedestrian with her car in 2018. Federal prosecutors are alleging the couple got a new vehicle just months after the accident as part of a bribery scheme. NBC News’ Jonathan Dienst reports.Oct. 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect arrested in connection to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn activist

    02:26

  • Harris calls Feinstein a 'force' at her memorial service

    08:29

  • Pelosi: 'When Dianne spoke, people listened'

    09:31

  • Man with handgun arrested at Wisconsin Capitol returns with assault rifle

    03:01

  • A deeper look into biohacking and why it's so expensive

    06:07

  • New warnings over Chicago’s migrant crisis

    02:09
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All