    Sen. Warnock releases new attack ads as Georgia Senate midterm fight heats up

Sen. Warnock releases new attack ads as Georgia Senate midterm fight heats up

With more than half a million votes already cast in person, Georgia’s Senate midterm race is heating up and could potentially decide which party controls Congress. NBC News’ Ellison Barber breaks down what to expect from both campaigns ahead of the midterms and what voters are saying about the candidates. Oct. 21, 2022

