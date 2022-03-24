Sen. Whitehouse presses Alabama attorney general over whether Biden is 'duly elected'
01:28
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., pressed Alabama attorney general Steve Marshall to state whether he believed President Biden was "duly elected" in the 2020 presidential election during confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve in the Supreme Court.March 24, 2022
